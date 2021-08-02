: August 2, 2021 - added all the heroes

Shadow Fight Arena is one of the best fighting games we've seen come to mobile devices for quite a long time, and it's great to see such a strong franchise move towards the online PVP gameplay that fighting game fans crave.

If you want to get ahead in Shadow Fight Arena you're going to need to understand the characters you're going into battle with, and this guide will help you with exactly that.

We've listed here every single character in the game, all of their unique abilities and special attacks, and then broken down which strategies you should use to win with each character.

Take a look through and if you're a fighting game veteran you'll easily be able to understand which character is right for before even having to play as them.

Name Unique Abilities Rarity Type Difficulty Strategy Ling Slashing Strike

Ling's Flask Rare Heralds Easy Ling is a patient character - use him to block a few blows, and then punish with fast neutral combos. Shang Shadow Energy Adept

Shadow Protection Common Dynasty Normal Shang has a long reach with his weapon so you shouldn't be afraid to attack from a distance. Use his projectile to keep enemies back, and when cornered unleash your Shadow form. Kate Liquidator's Daughter

Experienced Soldier Common Legion Easy Kate doesn't have the longest range, but is fast and has brutal combos. Be patient and space your opponent out, and then unleash hell. Ironclad Stubborn as a Mule

Non-stop Common Legion Easy Ironclad is an up-close brawler, and can even armour through projectile attacks. Use a more rushdown-focused attack strategy with this one. Kibo Shadow Onslaught

Perfection Epic Heralds Normal Kibo loses her Shadow energy if she doesn't hit the opponent with her attacks, so spacing and zoning out your opponent isn't so worthwhile. Instead just be patient and wait for your enemy to make that one big mistake before you strike. Marcus Through the Glitch Epic Legion Normal Marcus starts out big and slow, but ends up becoming incredibly nimble when you use his special ability. Keeping your opponent on their toes while dealing the big hits is the strategy here. Hong-Joo Blazing Bite

Triumph Anticipation Rare Dynasty Normal Hong-Joo is all about trapping opponents in combos - get them up against a wall and go ham, His ability set is different from most, just being a single Triumph ability - this will help you do big damage to foes. Fireguard Shadow Generator

Flamethrower

Countdown Common Heralds Normal Since Fireguard restores Shadow energy through his Shadow Generator ability, you can feel free to use the Shadow energy whenever available, and all of the special attacks, to dominate foes. Helga Power of Light

Shield of Light

Smite Rare Legion Easy Helga punishes enemies that use the Shadow form automatically with Smite, and she gains access to her Shining Dash attacks just by attacking a foe. Combine these to overwhelm enemies. Sarge Shadow Squad Leader

Will Suppression

Old School Rare Legion Normal Sarge builds Shadow energy fast while attacking, and also gains invulnerability while in Shadow form - a powerful combo. Who needs special moves? Azuma Neutralization

Consequence Management Common Heralds Hard Azuma negates Shadow energy, so he's a hard counter to all of those characters we've mentioned which thrive on it - and that's where Azuma dominates. The long reach helps, too. Yukka Open Wounds

Guillotine

Shade's Turn Rare Dynasty Easy Shade's True Form unleashes a shade on your opponent to attack them, and Yukka is best when she's doing this often. Jack Bulwark Bone Break

Shadow Fortress Common Legion Hard When your opponent enters their Shadow form, Jack Bulwark lives up to his name and becomes invulnerable. Use this to dominate foes. Jet Shadow Harmony Rare Dynasty Hard Jet lacks the fancy attacks, but specialises in a single strategy - patience. Jet's attacks will be weak at first, but as Shadow Harmony builds, Jet's combos will shred through a blocking enemy. Emperor Emperor's Curse

Shadow Beast

Predator Lunge

Sharp Ribs

Spike

From Below Epic Dynasty Hard The Emperor dominates while in Shadow form as the Shadow Beast - build up Shadow energy and then go all-out. Lynx Hunter in the Shadows

Mark of the Order

Demonic Power Epic Heralds Normal Lynx is a hunter who will never back away from slashing an enemy. They dominate from the shadows with powerful attacks. Monkey King Ascension

Jingu Strike

Demonic Power Legendary Dynasty Hard Monkey King's attacks excel the more he damages the opponent. It's a fun unit, but quite difficult to play. Once you master his kit, he will win you a lot of games. Midnight Shadow Shift

Evasion Technique

Successful Experiment Epic Heralds Normal She can teleport behind enemies performing surprise attacks that deal quite a lot of damage.

Original post by Dave Aubrey, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.

