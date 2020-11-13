Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, the online football mobile game based on the hit manga, has added two new characters to its roster of players.

KLab has brought two new characters, Just Hidalgo and Jean Baptiste Hugo, to its ever-growing roster of characters that players can use in their online games. Both were brought to the game under the supervision of Yoichi Takahashi, the original author of Captain Tsubasa.

By logging in during the Game Original Character Introduction Celebration Gift for All event period, players will be able to receive the characters as well as Dreamballs and SSR Black Balls as a login bonus incentive.

To commemorate the addition of these new characters, the two voice actors for Hugo and Hidalgo, Kaito Ishikawa and Satoshi Hino, will be giving away autographs to fans via Twitter. You can be in the chance to win this by the official Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team Twitter account and retweeting the following tweet.

Until 19/11 (Thurs.) 23:59 JST Termshttps://t.co/vFUpG8DH83#TsubasaDT pic.twitter.com/gaYGabaREQ — Captain Tsubasa: DT (@tsubasaDT_en) November 13, 2020

“When I think of Captain Tsubasa I think of a wide variety of extremely unique characters,” said Kaito Ishikawa, voice actor for Hugo. “This character is no exception and has a strong personality. He is an original character so I performed him thinking about how interesting it would be if I were him with these traits. Please try him out!”

Satoshi Hino, voice actor for Just Hidalgo, also said: “Just is a player who doesn't lose his cool and makes calculated decisions on the pitch, putting him at the center of Paris Youth. Please have fun with this character who can almost completely eliminate the sound of his own footsteps while in play.”

You can download Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play game with in-app purchases.