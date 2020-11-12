I've got to admit that after yesterday's phenomenal day of announcements and reveals I was completely exhausted, yet here we are again, ready to forge in with another eight hours of news and two hours of succinct recaps and EVEN more exclusives.

That's right, Pocket Gamer LaunchPad 2 is only one day down, and we've got plenty more in store over the next couple of days.

Day 1 included everything from Gacha RPGs through to 2.5 fighting games, and almost everything in between. It wasa day of exclusives, reveals, surprises and some wonderful video content. As I said yesterday, for me, learning more about Lo-Fi Room and getting a peek at the upcoming Butter Royale update really pulled the day together - but let's not forget that we also had the reveal of Black Desert Mobile's next expansion, among other things.

Rather than a hump day, today is a bumper day. We've got another giveaway, as well as reveals on future seasons and characters from leading battle chess and FPS titles, all that alongside the return of several titles from the first Pocket Gamer LaunchPad with even more information to share -- although I can't tease too much, we do have a show to run.

Remember, we'll be running news from 9:00AM UK Time until 17:00 UK Time, and then we'll have James, alongside Danielle Partis, of PocketGamer.biz, revealing even more exclusive footage an information on our stream from 17:00 through until 19:00,

While you're here, don't forget to keep our homepage, or even pocketgamer.com/launchpad, open so that you can find the news as it happens - but if you're interested in getting in touch in other ways then you can follow us on Twitter or join our Discord.

Finally, we'd like to give a big shout out to our sponsors, Shadow Fight Arena, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, Lords Mobile and Book of Beasts - as well as all of the developers who have taken part - who have helped to bring this all together.