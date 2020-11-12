Nexon’s cross-platform MMO V4 will be getting a big chunky update next week when it adds the all new Archer class on 18th November.

As the name implies, the Archer class specialises in ranged physical attacks, dealing devastating blows with a bow and arrow. The first class introduction to V4 since launch, the Archer can dole out swift attacks using her short skill activation times, making her the fastest class in the game. She has six skills that can be activated in quick succession, which allows her to disrupt the battlefield with a variety of attacks that will turn the tide of any fight.

To celebrate the arrival of the Archer in V4, Nexon is holding a time-limited event which includes a two-week daily check-in event to earn support gear for the new class with a Brellan gear set, Rare Mount, Pet and Companion. There’s also the Mega Prime Time Event, which allows you to support your character development with rewards increasing to max 500% EXP constant Prime Time. Finally, there’s an Archer Update Celebration Event where you get 300% EXP potion, Epic companion Shuryl and Demon stone when you reach a certain level. Each of these events are available from 18th November.

But that isn’t all, as you will also have access to a new area, Anguished Forest and the brand new Phantom Abyss Dungeon which is added to the Beast’s Void once the Archer update drops. Additionally, new gear slots, Legendary Eldon Earrings, Epic Ring crafting recipe, and changes to what items you can store when exploring V4’s open world are being changed in the latest update.

You can download V4 now from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.