Game developer Arnold Rauers has released Gnomitaire for free on Android and iOS devices.

It’s an original Solitaire-style game where you order 16 randomly generated cards into 4 columns by matching the correct card types. You build up your decks of cards and have to stack them into applicable orders while a disgruntled Gnome fella eggs you on. It’s an interesting take on the classic formula and a twist that fans of the genre may enjoy.

The game lends itself well to short five minute gameplay sessions, allowing for quick shifts of tense puzzle play as you try to beat your high score. There’s also a challenge mode for an additional burst of difficulty, in which you are put against nine other friendly foes as you each compete to reach the highest score and secure the best ranks. See this trailer for more details.

Alongside this release, Rauers also shared some insight into the game’s development history over on their Twitter account, including a look at its earliest prototype. Gnomitaire is a collaborative effort, with Rauers handling the design and code, while Max Fielder designed the art and animation, and Oliver Salkic created all the music and sound effects for the game. Rauers also credits Will Hankinson with some coding help.

Gnomitaire is free and there are no in-app purchases. Rauers explains on Twitter: “It's more of a promotion game. It has only a retry your last game video ad option, but no paywalls.” So the game will at least offer you the full experience without locking any features behind a paywall.

You can now download Gnomitaire from the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play game with adverts.