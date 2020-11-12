The latest entry in Nekki’s successful mobile fighting series is out now. Unlike its predecessors, which were story driven, Shadow Fight Arena is focused on pure, unadulterated real-time PvP.

You create your perfect three-strong team of fighters – selecting from characters seen in Shadow Fight 1, 2 and 3 – then compete in combat with fellow players around the world.

Online PvP is something Shadow Fight fans have been eagerly anticipating. But before you launch headlong into the arena, here are a few pointers to get you off to a flying-kick start…