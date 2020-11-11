Almost a year ago, Starbreeze and Overkill Software shut down its mobile PvP shooter Payday: Crime War after some ongoing debt problems meant it could not continue with production.

In the months since, news on the state of the game has been silent, but in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on the official Payday subreddit r/paydaytheheist, Overkill producer Almir Listo and community manager Elisabeth Elvestad assured fans that they were still planning on relaunching the game on mobile as soon as they could find a publisher for the game.

Although the AMA was primarily focused on the Payday series as it exists on PC and consoles, one Reddit user asked: “My question is about PD: CW [Payday: Crime War]. When will I be able to play my favourite mobile phone game again and be the best again!”

To which Elvestad replied: “We're still looking for a new partner for Crime War, we'll share more details when we have them :)” Although it’s not a lot to go on, it still shows that Starbreeze hasn’t given up on the game just yet.

Payday Crime War originally launched back in 2019 and was a 4v4 shooter where a team of bank robbers would take on a SWAT team. Considering the popularity of mobile shooters like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile and Fortnite, it’s possible there was just no room for the game to breathe when it was released. It’s based on Overkill’s popular Payday series on PC and console, which follows a similar theme of players robbing banks and earning money from heists in a purely co-operative experience.

So while we may not know more about when exactly Payday Crime War will return to iOS and Android, we’ll be sure to keep you updated once we know more about it.