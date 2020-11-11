Playdemic’s Golf Clash is partnering up professional golfer Bubba Watson to bring some new content to the iconic golf mobile game. It’s available beginning today through to 15th November.

The official Bubba Ball is full of powerful stats that complement Watson’s strength off the tee, making it perfect for long fairways where players should focus on distance. It features a sleek design with Watson’s autograph and monogram displayed prominently alongside the signature pink colouring.

That’s not all though, as Golf Clash will also feature Bubba’s One Shot Challenge, an in-game event based on the popular Golden Shot feature in Golf Clash where players have a chance to win the Bubba Ball by scoring a hole-in-one. It’s a limited time event, available from today until this Sunday, so be sure to get in there quickly. Additionally, select animated emotes personalised with Watson’s likeness are also available in Golf Clash, adding a hint of expressive flavour to the golf course.

“I’ve been a big fan of Golf Clash so it’s a thrill to be immortalized in the game,” said Watson. “Whether you’re hitting a monster drive with my customized Bubba Ball or trying your hand at my closest-to-pin style One Shot Challenge, I’ve got you covered on the virtual course!”

“We’re excited to partner with champion golfer Bubba Watson to bring his signature content to Golf Clash and our community,” said Paul Gouge from Playdemic. “With the new Bubba Ball, Bubba’s One Shot Challenge and personalized animated emotes, we’ve collaborated to create original in-game content that perfectly matches Bubba’s prowess and style on the course, while also providing players with a unique and exciting gaming experience.”

Download Golf Clash from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.