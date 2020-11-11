The Seven Deady Sins; Grand Cross has received an update that looks to celebrate the birthday of King of Liones Bartra. It will introduce a host of game modes and events to Grand Cross alongside a few new characters.

Players will now be able to get their hands on SSR [Holy Warrior] Goddess Elizabeth. This particular character proved popular when she released in Korean and Japan builds of the game thanks to her skill set which includes resurrection and shielding her allies. She can be collected through the Liones Festival Draw alongside SSR "Virtual Body Doubles" Lostvayne Meliodas.

There will also be another new character added to the game too in SSR [Knighthood of Scraps Disposal] Captain Hawk. During the event, players will be able to grab themselves up to six characters simply by playing the game.

Beyond that, players can participate in Bartra’s Birthday Quest, a limited-time mission that features an original story and nets players a variety of rewards once completed. There will also be a limited-time Happy Bartra Day! Bingo Event. Here players can get rewards such as [Knighthood of Scraps Disposal] Captain Hawk.

There are even more quests to take on too including Event Death Match Lamek. Here players will be able to collect Lamek Skins that can be traded for SSR [Knighthood of Scraps Disposal] Captain Hawk and Tavern Furniture. Players will only be able to do this three times a day for rewards, however.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.