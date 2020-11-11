Plague Inc The Cure is now available for iOS and Android devices. This update to the popular simulation game flips the script on its head and will see players looking to try and save the world from a deadly pandemic rather than trying to end it with one.

This newly added game mode was inspired by the spike in popularity Plague Inc saw earlier this year. The developers opted to make a reverse version of the game and teamed up with global health experts to bring some semblance of accuracy to the game as well.

It will see players hunting the disease by sending research teams across the globe in search of patient zero. They'll also need to track the spread of the outbreak, boost testing capacity and support local responses.

Naturally, players will need to try and control the outbreak as best they can. They'll have a variety of options to do so including contact tracing, lockdowns and border closures. Additionally, they'll need to encourage people to wash their hands and prepare hospitals for the increased volume of patients.

There's also a need to support the economy so players will need to use furlough schemes and other policies to ensure people comply with their quarantine measures. Finally, they'll need to develop a vaccine by researching, manufacturing and distributing it.

Discussing the expansion James Vaughn, founder of Ndemic Creations said: “Plague Inc: The Cure is an engaging and timely simulation which lets players explore the issues that humanity faces when trying to stop a global pandemic”

“It was extremely challenging to fit such a complex topic into a game but the input that experts from CEPI and elsewhere provided has been invaluable in ensuring that Plague Inc: The Cure is both educational and engaging”

“Eight years ago, I never imagined the real world would come to resemble a game of Plague Inc. or that my game would be in a position to help educate and inform people. Plague Inc: The Cure will be free for all Plague Inc. players until COVID-19 is under control.”

Plague Inc is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It costs $0.99 on iOS whilst you'll be able to install it for free on Android.