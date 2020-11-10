Niantic has announced that trainers in certain cities will soon be able to explore them in a new way with an upcoming event called City Spotlight. It looks to take players on a tour of their hometown or a place nearby whilst offering a variety of bonuses along the way.

It will take place on November 22nd from 10 am to 6 pm local time and will take place in the following cities:

Tainan, Taiwan

Kyoto, Japan

Auckland, New Zealand

Busan, South Korea

There will be both free and ticketed versions of this event. The free version will look to take players and their Buddy Pokemon around the city where spinning PokeStops will hold a chance of giving them a special Gift Sticker. They will also be able to take snapshots to earn Pokemon Encounters, a Poffin, Stardust and a Lucky Egg.

There will also be a PokeStop scanning competition to take part in with a leaderboard available to see how your city is faring against the others. The city with the most AR Mapping tasks completed by the event's conclusion will win an exclusive event where the Hatching Distance will be ¼. There will also be special rewards on offer for completing an AR Mapping task.

The ticketed version of the event will also see the following Pokemon attracted by Incense: Onix, Lapras, Unown C, Nosepass, Rhyhorn, Doduo, Mantine, Pidgey, Pelipper, Pidgeot, and Stoutland. There will be a chance that Unown C will be Shiny.

There will be a City Spotlight Special Research to complete that will include rewards such as a Poffin, an Incense, a Super Incubator, three Lucky Eggs, a Lure Module, an encounter with Lapras, XP, and Stardust. Players can also earn up to three extra hearts for their Buddy in each category and enjoy ¼ Hatch Distance.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.