Call of Duty Mobile recently celebrated its one-year anniversary with a matching season. But that commemorative occasion has been and gone so the mobile first-person shooter has now moved on to season 12 which is called Going Dark.

This season will see the addition of night time maps. Here players will need to use night vision goggles, obviously, to seek out their opponents. This game variant will be available on Crash, Summit and a new map that fans of the series might be familiar with.

That map will be Hackney Yard from Modern Warfare. It's a small map that has a three-lane design where you can expect plenty of close-quarters combat. Hackney Yard can be played in both night and daytime variants.

The arrival of Night Mode also sees the return of Attack of the Undead. This time around the zombies will no longer glow as they did before, allowing them to be more camouflaged in the night. You'll need to make use of night vision goggles once again then to locate the undead.

There will also be a new Battle Pass for players to work their way through with 50 new tiers of free and premium content. In the free tiers, you can unlock the Ballistic Shield Operator Skill and the AGR 556 SMG. Meanwhile, in the Premium version, you can get a Captain Price Cover of Night skin and the new AGR 556, the Byakko.

There will also be a Knights Divided Event going on for those looking to be more competitive. For all the details of what this will involve alongside more in-depth information about what can be obtained from the Battle Pass, check out the recent blog on the game's website.

Call of Duty Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.