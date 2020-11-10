New in North
Finally, the first month in a while with some decent new creatures returning to the game. Plenty of fish, bugs, and sea creatures to find here if you weren't able to fill your collectopedia up back when the game launched in March!
Fish-
- Tadpole
- Loach
- Cherry salmon
- Char
- Golden trout
- Barred knifejaw
Bugs-
- Yellow butterfly
- Tiger butterfly
- Peacock butterfly
- Mantis
- Orchid mantis
- Honeybee
- Stinkbug
- Man-faced stinkbug
- Ladybug
Sea creatures-
- Turban shell
- Chambered nautilus
- Umbrella octopus
- Firefly squid
- Spider crab
New in South
A big plate full of new creatures in the Southern hemisphere too - at last, things are balancing out again. But watch out, this is the only month where you can catch the Salmon and King salmon.
Fish-
- Pike
- Cherry salmon
- Char
- Golden trout
- Salmon
- King salmon
- Mitten crab
- Sturgeon
Bugs-
- Common butterfly
- Yellow butterfly
- Monarch butterfly
- Cricket
- Bell cricket
- Red dragonfly
- Violin beetle
- Pill bug
- Centipede
Sea creatures-
- Oyster
- Turban shell
- Chambered nautilus
- Umbrella octopus
- Sweet shrimp
Leaving the North
We're losing a few great creatures from the North, including the Sturgeon, but there are plenty of other creatures to catch still.
Fish-
- Bitterling
- Yellow perch
- Stringfish
- Sturgeon
- Sea butterfly
- Football fish
Bugs-
Sea creatures-
Leaving the South
As of this month Summer is basically over, and all of those lovely sharks and the last of the cool beetles are leaving the Southern hemisphere. Make sure to grab them all before they're gone!
Fish-
- Crawfish
- Soft-shelled turtle
- Sweetfish
- Salmon
- King salmon
- Nibble fish
- Piranha
- Arowana
- Dorado
- Gar
- Arapaima
- Saddled bichir
- Clown fish
- Surgeonfish
- Butterfly fish
- Puffer fish
- Blue marlin
- Ocean sunfish
- Saw shark
- Hammerhead shark
- Great white shark
- Whale shark
- Suckerfish
Bugs-
- Tiger butterfly
- Emperor butterfly
- Arias butterfly
- Rajah Brooke's birdwing
- Queen Alexandra's butterfly
- Atlas moth
- Madagascan sunset moth
- Grasshopper
- Walker cicada
- Pondskater
- Diving beetle
- Giant water bug
- Rosalia batesi beetle
- Earth-boring dung beetle
- Goliath beetle
- Rainbow stag
- Walking leaf
- Mosquito
Sea creatures-
- Sea grapes
- Sea urchin
- Slate pencil urchin
- Moon jellyfish
- Gigas giant clam
- Tiger prawn
- Horseshoe crab
- Flatworm
