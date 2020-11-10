To celebrate the release of its new consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Microsoft is adding new games to its famed Xbox Game Pass service, and several of those titles will also be hitting Android in the form of cloud streaming.

As detailed in the blog post over on Xbox Wire, EA Play is now being integrated into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, meaning subscribers get every single EA game on the service for no additional cost. This is also extending (somewhat) to Android, with seven EA titles available to stream on your phones or tablets.

These games are: Dragon Age: Inquisition, Madden NFL 20, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2, The Sims 4 and Unravel 2. The fact that you can now play Dragon Age on your phone is incredibly exciting to me.

Also now available on Xbox Game Pass for Android is Gears Tactics, a turn-based strategy game from one of Xbox’s most popular IPs, Gears of War. Planet Coaster: Console Edition is available today, which is a bit like a modernised Rollercoaster Tycoon where you manage a theme park, build attractions and keep your guests happy.

Also coming later this week and into the next is Gonner2, Ark: Survival Evolved, River City Girls, and Star Renegades. Most importantly, Destiny 2 and its expansion Beyond Light will be available from today, which is a huge win for mobile gaming.

You can stream these games and a lot more to your Android devices, such as your smartphone or tablet, via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The service costs £10.99 a month and also gives you access to hundreds of games on Xbox consoles and PC.