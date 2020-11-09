Astrogon is a striking looking arcade game that's available now for iOS and Android. It takes place in a synth-wave universe with a pretty, neon-coloured graphical style and possesses gameplay that promises to be easy to learn but hard to master.

In Astrogon you will play as a bouncy cube that will have to jump from wall to wall throughout each level until you reach the exit and get teleported off to the next stage. The catch is, the cube can only touch areas that match its current colour. For example, if it's red you won't be able to touch a blue platform and vice versa.

There are little glowing dots you can pick up throughout each stage that can alter the colour of your cube meaning you'll need to quickly assess the best way to traverse each part of the level successfully, meaning it'll be a test of timing and dexterity. You can check out some gameplay from Astrogon in the embedded trailer above.

There are a series of Skins you can unlock for the cube – or Spinner as it's known in-game – that have different auras and special effects. These include visual treats such as blazes, ghosts, clones laser turbines and a whole host of others.

Once you've either completed or had your fill of the Solo Mode you might want to dive into Creative Mode and build your own levels with the tools provided. Once you've done that, you'll be able to share these stages with players from across the globe.

Astrogon is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.