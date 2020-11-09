Double Pug Switch is a casual platformer from developer The Polygon Loft that's available now for iOS and Android alongside consoles and PC. It initially launched mid-way through October but any game with a dimension shifting pug as its main character can't go unmentioned.

The Polygon Loft have aimed to find that fine line that a lot of mobile developers strive for between simple controls but a genuinely tough challenge. The movement will be handled by the titular pug itself whilst players will have to jump, hop and dimension swap their way through the game's levels.

Not too much in the way of controls then, you'll just need to make sure your timing is impeccable to avoid getting stuck on a spike or some other unpleasant hazard. But aside from leaping from one platform to the next, you'll need to dimension swap too. This can be used to jump on platforms that aren't in your current dimension or avoid traps that would otherwise see the adorable pup meet an unfortunate end.

Outside of that, there will be several power-ups that can be picked up that will help you on your journey. These can either shrink, launch, bounce or accelerate your pug through the levels. You can check out some gameplay from Double Pug Switch in the embedded trailer above.

There will be a plethora of different hats to collect throughout your adventure to give your pug a new look whilst there will be coins scattered throughout the stages that can be spent on said hats. There are also special purple coins that will be a little more carefully hidden to discover too.

Double Pug Switch is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $1.99 and also has additional in-app purchases as well. It's also available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam.