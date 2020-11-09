We first covered Tomb Toad way back in December of last year. The inventive puzzler piqued our interest with its environment manipulating mechanics and so we've been looking forward to its release. Turns out we won't have to wait much longer as it will be launching on November 18th with pre-orders available for iOS now.

If you missed our initial coverage or have forgotten in the time that's passed since Tomb Toad is a puzzler where you'll be delving deep into a plethora of dungeons whilst battling against some tough enemies. To make your way through the world all you have to do is rotate the environment and gravity will take care of the rest.As you might imagine then, that means the control scheme is incredibly simple, making use of a one-touch setup. There will be over 100 levels to make your way through with various traps, puzzles and monsters to navigate. Once you've complete this adventure you can then try your hand at creating your own stages using the level editor.

Tomb Toad is available to pre-order now over on the App Store ahead of its release on 18th November with pre-register expected to open on Google Play soon. It will be a premium title that costs $2.99.