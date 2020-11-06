Forsaken World: Gods and Demons, the 3D MMO from YOOZOO Games, is out now for iOS and Android devices after being made available for pre-registration in September.

It’s an open world fantasy MMO where you raid dragon lairs, search for long forgotten treasure and relax in between your adventures by fishing or hanging out in the town hubs. According to YOOZOO, Forsaken World: Gods and Demons is presented on an “incredible scale” as the fate of the world changes based on your in-game decisions in the story.

Typically, as you see in most RPGs, you can specialise your character class in any way which you see fit. Your abilities are mixed and matched according to your preferred playstyle, and for those who enjoy character creators, there’s also a deep customisation system that lets you create a character that truly represents who you are.

But there’s also the quieter aspects of MMOs that Forsaken World: Gods and Demons wants to emphasise. Taking a casual stroll through the town hubs or going on a simple errand to find some ingredients for a potion are also main aspects of the game, far less exciting than slaying a dragon or raiding a tomb, but equally effective at immersing you within this world.

As it’s an MMO, Forsaken World: Gods and Demons allows you to play with hundreds of others simultaneously online, with everyone fighting against an invading force that has overwhelmed the land. If PvE isn’t your style, you can also spar against other real people in PvP areas alone or as part of a formed guild. So the game has a lot of variation in how you want to play.

You can download Forsaken World: Gods and Demons for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android.