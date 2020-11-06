Rush Rally 3 has been a highly rated racer on mobile since it launched back in 2019. It'll be great news to many then that a new expansion will be heading to the game on November 19th, a recent blog post and tweet has revealed.

It's called the Gravel Tracks expansion and will add three new countries to the game, each of which will have six unique tracks to tear around. Additionally, four new career championships modes will also arrive in the expansion to make use of the new courses.

These added career modes will feature past tracks too but they'll have different weather effects and lighting on them which should make them feel slightly different than before. Ahead of the expansion's release on November 19th the game's beta testers will get early access to the expansion to ensure any issues can be dealt with ahead of launch.

If you're unfamiliar with Rush Rally 3, it's a premium racing game for iOS and Android that promises console-quality racing on your phone. There are a plethora of game modes to take part in such as a Career Mode and a series of Live Events to take part in each week to keep the game feeling fresh.

Rush Rally 3 is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a premium title that costs $4.99 with additional in-app purchases available. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch where it's available for a higher price of $14.99.