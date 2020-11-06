Pokemon Masters Ex has now been downloaded 30 million times and to celebrate each player will receive 1500 Gems. But that's not all, a new Sync Pair has also been added to the game today, Adler & Volcarona. You won't be able to get them for free, though.

This new duo will only be available whilst their Poke Fair Scout sticks around, which will be from today until November 30th. This will be a similar setup to Lance & Dragonite who are only available whenever they're featured in limited-time scouts, unlike most Sync Pairs which are always obtainable.

It won't surprise you to learn that Alder & Volcarona will be a 5-Star Sync Pair then. They will also have their Sync Grid expanded, allowing players to tinker with their build further. It's also possible to raise the duo to 6-Star EX which will increase their power and give Alder a new outfit.

They will be a Strike Pair that will have Struggle Bug and Hyper Beam available as attacking moves. Elsewhere it will also have Dire Hit+ to increase its critical hit chance and Unparalleled Power! This will increase Vocarona's Special Attack, Special Defense and Speed but lower its Defense.

Its passive skills include Bug Shift which will make Hyper Beam count as a Bug attack instead of Normal-Type move. It will also have Rejuvenate 6 which charges the move gauge by six after using a Sync Move and Adrenaline 2 which will reduce the Sync Move countdown by two the first time a Sync Move is used.

Pokemon Masters EX is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.