Retro Design
It can seem easy to mistaken Minit as an arcade game that you don't remember from back in the day but really, it is a modern game, released during the PS4/Xbox One/Switch era. The graphics are as simple as can be with a black and white layout and small, pixelated characters.
This style is a unique part of the game's charm, as it gives gamers a nostalgic vibe while also having some modernized feel to it. What I mean is, the movement of the characters is very smooth and despite its retro looks, presents a clean display as to where old arcade games may have some slight choppiness to them.
Characters aren't vocal aside from some hilarious sounding mumbles as they speak through chat bubbles. It especially sounds funny when you're trying to zip through different locations and you have to go past the same characters who repeat the same lines (remember, you have 60 seconds). All of these aspects of its simplistic design make it stand out.
Big World
One thing that's quite unique about Minit is that it's essentially like an open world. Most open-world games give you the freedom to explore at your own leisure. Well, here in Minit as we know, you'll only have one minute per day to explore the lands.
A good way to take advantage of all of the areas that the game offers is by discovering new homes that you can stay in. Don't worry, there's no paperwork or payments that need to be made. All you need to do is discover a livable place, step in and it's yours.
And eventually, you'll come across a secret room which will give you the opportunity to switch back and forth between homes much faster. The world is much bigger than you think so you just never know what you'll find and what you'll learn in this fast-moving adventure.
Unique Rewards
Even for a game as simplified as Minit is, it's still a rewarding game. There are different items that you can unlock when you complete certain goals and collect different things. Each of these rewards will be beneficial during your Groundhog Day-style journey.
One of the best items you can earn is the running shoes. There is a store somewhere in the world (near the desert area) and the man selling them tells you that you can buy them for nine coins. So, this means you will have to run around the different areas to collect the coins.
Your troubles will absolutely be worth it though as you will be able to really zip your way around the entire map with these shoes. And in a game like Minit, this is a huge advantage. So that's just one reward you can earn but there a few others as well including a cool sword throwing attack that can be used. There's a ghost out in the desert that you need to defeat to grab this slick reward. So get on out there and start earning.
