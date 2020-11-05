It was only three weeks ago that Feral Interactive announced that they would be releasing the XCOM 2 Collection for iOS but it's quickly become a highly anticipated title for Apple users. Now you don't have to wait any longer as the game is available for iPhone and iPad.

It will feature a completely redesigned UI that has been optimised for touch screen controls. A series of push, pinch and drag gestures will control the camera when scanning the battlefield whilst tapping on your troops' icons will bring up a list of their abilities. The UI for the Avenger has also been refined and you can check out what that looks like in the embedded tweet below.

The XCOM 2 Collection puts players at the helm of the Avenger, XCOM’s mobile headquarters. The Avenger has been upgraded for iOS with refined navigation and a streamlined UI, including a priorities notification system, and quick loadouts as soldiers are readied for deployment. pic.twitter.com/mlEGal1PQ4 — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) November 3, 2020

As you can probably imagine, XCOM 2 Collection will be a very demanding game for most mobile devices. Fortunately, Feral Interactive has provided a list of compatible iPhones and iPad so you can quickly find out if yours can run the game:

• iPhone 7 Plus

• iPhone 8 Plus

• iPhone X

• iPhone XS / XS Max

• iPhone XR

• iPhone 11

• iPhone 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max

• iPhone SE (2nd generation, 2020)

iPads

• iPad mini (5th generation, 2019)

• iPad Air (3rd generation, 2019)

• iPad (7th generation, 2019)

• iPad Pro (2nd generation, 2017: 10.5", 12.9")

• iPad Pro (3rd generation, 2018: 11", 12.9")

• iPad Pro (4th generation, 2020: 11", 12.9")

XCOM 2 Collection is available now over on the App Store. It is a premium game that will cost £23.99 / $24.99 / €27,99, this will include four pieces of DLC without additional IAPs required to purchase them. An Android version of the game is also reportedly in the works.