It was only three weeks ago that Feral Interactive announced that they would be releasing the XCOM 2 Collection for iOS but it's quickly become a highly anticipated title for Apple users. Now you don't have to wait any longer as the game is available for iPhone and iPad.
It will feature a completely redesigned UI that has been optimised for touch screen controls. A series of push, pinch and drag gestures will control the camera when scanning the battlefield whilst tapping on your troops' icons will bring up a list of their abilities. The UI for the Avenger has also been refined and you can check out what that looks like in the embedded tweet below.
As you can probably imagine, XCOM 2 Collection will be a very demanding game for most mobile devices. Fortunately, Feral Interactive has provided a list of compatible iPhones and iPad so you can quickly find out if yours can run the game:
The XCOM 2 Collection puts players at the helm of the Avenger, XCOM’s mobile headquarters. The Avenger has been upgraded for iOS with refined navigation and a streamlined UI, including a priorities notification system, and quick loadouts as soldiers are readied for deployment. pic.twitter.com/mlEGal1PQ4 — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) November 3, 2020
• iPhone 7 Plus
• iPhone 8 Plus
• iPhone X
• iPhone XS / XS Max
• iPhone XR
• iPhone 11
• iPhone 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max
• iPhone SE (2nd generation, 2020)
iPads
• iPad mini (5th generation, 2019)
• iPad Air (3rd generation, 2019)
• iPad (7th generation, 2019)
• iPad Pro (2nd generation, 2017: 10.5", 12.9")
• iPad Pro (3rd generation, 2018: 11", 12.9")
• iPad Pro (4th generation, 2020: 11", 12.9")
XCOM 2 Collection is available now over on the App Store. It is a premium game that will cost £23.99 / $24.99 / €27,99, this will include four pieces of DLC without additional IAPs required to purchase them. An Android version of the game is also reportedly in the works.
