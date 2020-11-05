Back in June Stave Studios announced that their Apple Arcade title Over the Alps would be receiving an update called A Test of Character. This was initially intended to arrive in August but various development complications meant that had to pushed back to its new release date, which will be 27th November.

If you missed our initial article about the A Test of Character update, it will see a complete rework of the police pursuit mechanic, an improved footprints and misdirect system added to the game alongside a sprinkling of extra story content.

The new update, A Test of Character, now has an official launch date: ???? 27th November! Read about all of the changes coming to Over The Alps on Steam here: https://t.co/fx7shrNxJc pic.twitter.com/X8yB2gy6k3 — Over the Alps (@OverTheAlpsGame) November 5, 2020

This overhauled police pursuit mechanic will be called Complications. As players travel through Routes in Over the Alps these encounters will make progress a touch more tricky. To overcome them, players will have to make use of their character traits they'll build up over the course of the game.

There are higher Risk Levels on the different routes which will increase the chances players will run into some trouble. If they fail a Complication it will leave a footprint, which means the police will start to close in on their location.

Stave Studios has also revealed that the final story update is also still being worked on, with the conclusion to the espionage trilogy expected to arrive sometime in 2021. They also mentioned that a proper announcement on this very topic will arrive soon.

Over the Alps is available now over on Apple Arcade, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games that are available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.