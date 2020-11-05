Kabam Games has teased two new heroes, Immortal Hulk and Immortal Abomination, that are going to be coming to its popular fighting game Marvel Contest of Champions later this month.

The teaser comes in the form of a motion comic that Kabam debuted on the official Marvel Contest of Champions YouTube channel earlier this week.

The story of how these two new champions have been added to the game involves the supposed death of the Incredible Hulk, and certain Marvel Heroes’ investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death and a mysterious green door. It’s all available to watch in the embedded video seen below.

Both Immortal Hulk and Immortal Abomination will arrive in the game later this month alongside an Immortal Hulk Event Quest, which includes solo objectives, a 7-Day Calendar, arenas and Shadow Base raids to earn Gamma Radiation which can be exchanged for rewards at Fixit’s Fine Goods. This will also coincide with the Gamma Galore Spend Event, in which you can earn valuable rewards like 6-Star Shards and 5-Star Awakening Gem Crystals by exchanging your Gamma for items in the store.

The update also introduces Alliance Alert, where summoners are now able to poke fellow Alliance members in both Alliance Quests and Wars to alert them they’re free to move. A poked summoner will receive a notification about this, either as an in-game alert or as a phone notification.

There are more changes in this latest update, including champion buffs and bug fixes, and the full details can be read on the Marvel Contest of Champions website if you're interested in getting the full rundown.

Download Marvel Contest of Champions for the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.