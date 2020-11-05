Dummy Dojo’s Ninja Chowdown is a runner game about a whimsical doughnut-loving ninja, and it’s coming to iOS in December.

Sporting a modern yet retro-inspired 2D aesthetic, Ninja Chowdown is about Donatsu, a cute chubby and agile ninja who loves doughnuts more than anything. He trains at the Dough-jo, a doughnut shop by day and a ninja dojo at night, and just like every other restaurant in the world of warrior food clans, the Dough-jo is climbing to the top of the food chain. The adventure begins when Donatsu is called to action after the Know-nut, the Doughnut of Ultimate Knowledge, is stolen from the Dough-jo.

The game was developed with mobile in mind, utilising the format of a traditional mobile runner but with bigger challenges and lots of humour injected into it. The controls, obstacles and goals are all simple and straightforward, and you can watch a trailer below to get the gist of how the game plays out.

Featuring over 35 levels, Ninja Chowdown has three different game modes to ensure you’re not getting bored of its cycling gameplay loop. The levels are short, ranging between 30 seconds and three minutes long, but each one is filled with a high metre of challenge and their own brand of humour, sprinkled with endless puns.

The game is being published by Abylight Studios, which has previously published games like Cut the Rope and Hyper Light Drifter. “When we saw the artwork of Ninja Chowdown we were very interested,” says Eva Gaspar from Abylight. “Once we tried the demo (at the time), we were hooked. This first game by Dummy Dojo is a promise of the great future things that this team will bring to the video game industry, Abylight didn't want to lose the chance to be part of it.”

Ninja Chowdown is now available for pre-order from the iOS App Store. It’s a free to play game with in-app purchases.