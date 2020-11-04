Yet another event is underway in Pokemon Masters today. This will be a Psychic and Poison-Type Egg Event. It is set to take place from today and run until November 26th, introducing a host of new Pokemon that can temporarily be hatched from Eggs.

As you'll have guessed from the name of the event, the Pokemon that will emerge from these eggs will be either Psychic or Poison type. They may include one of the following:

Abra

Grimer

Exeggcute

Nidoran (Female)

Of these new Egg Pokemon, there is a chance that Abra and Grimer could be Shiny. Whilst this event is underway, players will not be able to receive Eggs anywhere else in the game. To collect these Eggs then, players will have to take part in a series of battles.

In these fights, the opponents' Pokemon will be weak to either Poison or Psychic-Type Attacks. The chance of receiving one will also increase if you use those types by x1.8 if it's a Player Sync Pair or by x1.2 if it's another Sync Pair. A Player Character Sync Pair that's not Psychic or Poison-Type will still increase the chance by x1.4.

Players will also receive a limited-time incubator for the duration of the event. This will allow them to hatch more eggs before the event concludes. Finally, there will be 10 different missions for players to complete too. The objectives are simply to beat certain areas a set number of times to earn the likes of yield Berry Tarts, Power-Ups, Eggs and Egg Move Candy as rewards.

Pokemon Masters EX is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.