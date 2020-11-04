Appxplore’s Hellopet House was made available for pre-order on both iOS and Android back in September after a short early access period, and the developer now reports that over half a million users have already pre-registered for the casual pet management game.

In Hellopet House, you are tasked with renovating and decorating an old mansion to transform it into your dream home. After mastering the age-old skills of carpentry and gardening, you’ll restore this crooked old derelict into a luxurious paradise where you can adopt a huge variety of cats and dogs to spend time with.

Alongside maintaining your home, you’ll also need to care for the pets’ needs by feeding and bathing them, as well as keeping them occupied with fun toys and playtime. As you progress, you will unlock more areas of the house to work on and expand your property to become an even bigger nirvana.

Hellopet House was originally slated for a 27th October release, but this was later pushed back almost a month, and the game will now release on 17th November. All users who pre-register get access to the “Bombay Cat” pet, which is an all-black, silky furred breed that’ll join your mansion of pets upon the release of the game.

Hellopet House is also a spinoff of the highly popular virtual pet app, Hellopet, and features many of the adorable cats and dogs that you’ve grown to love. Since its Early Access period which began in April this year, Appxplore has added many quality-of-life changes, as well as two new types of activities and six pets to adopt.

You can still pre-register for Hellopet House now on the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android. It’ll be a free to play title with in-app purchases, and it’s out on 17th November.