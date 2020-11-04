Alike Studio has announced its cute, family friendly puzzler All of You will be coming to Apple Arcade on Friday.

In All of You, you help a mother chicken recover her little chicks that have found themselves lost in a big, scary world. It has a unique “pause time” gameplay mechanic where you analyse separate parts of a level to unveil the path that connects the hen to her children. Throughout the game’s story you’ll explore strange places filled with exciting surprises and treacherous dangers, as well as meet fun characters that help guide you on your journey to reunite with every one of the lost chicks.

The game comes from Alike Studio, an indie developer founded by two brothers, Marc and Xavi Terris. Together, they have years of experience in video gaming, graphic design and animation industries and have tried to make crafted animation and beautiful graphics part of their core philosophy for making games. Their first game was Love You To Bits, a point-and-click sci fi adventure where you explore the universe and meet fantastic aliens and solve space-time puzzles.

Apple Arcade is a premium service on iOS that lets you access hundreds of mobile games for a small monthly fee. Supported on iOS as well as macOS and tvOS, there are no adverts, in-app purchases or always-on DRM, just good games that you can access without interruption. There’s a one month free trial available, after which the price goes up to $4.99 per month.

Check out All of You when it releases on Friday as well as hundreds of different mobile games on Apple Arcade over on the official website for the subscription service.