Developer Lonely Vertex has released Sine for Android and iOS.

Sine is a competitive arcade racing game where you control a sine wave, avoiding obstacles and racing to the finish. Along the way you collect orbs scattered throughout the levels which range from simple to painfully difficult to grab.

Each stage has three goals, and to achieve 100% completion you’ll have to fulfil each of these requirements. To do this, you need to complete the level first and foremost by avoiding the obstacles and ensuring you reach the finish line. The other two goals are a bit tricker, as you’ll also need to beat the level within a strict time limit, meaning speed is of the essence, as well as collecting every orb that’s dotted around. This creates interesting situations where you need to simultaneously be quick, careful, and thorough in your traversal of each stage.

This difficulty immerses Sine’s intuitive “easy to learn, hard to master” one-finger controls, and there will be a lot of fun in repeating each stage to try and one-up your score. Utilising this unique mix of genres and gameplay mechanics, the game’s hand-crafted levels will provide hours upon hours of gameplay.

Sine also appeals to the senses, with a beautiful minimalist visual design combining well with the immersive beats and audio created specially for the game. Lonely Vertex recommends you play with headphones to get the full intended effect.

No stranger to critical acclaim, Sine won first place at the Game Developers Session Indie Expo in 2019. You can download it now from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a premium title that costs £2.99.