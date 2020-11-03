Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes is an upcoming Apple Arcade title from Firefly Games. If the name sounds familiar that's because it's a sequel to the free-to-play game Zombie Rollerz. Much like its predecessor then it will mix the shuffling undead with pinball but this time around there'll be some tower defence too.

Players will man a Pinball firing Ballista to eliminate the cartoonish zombie hordes. Each run is randomly generated with different content to help each run feel unique. Regardless though, players will have to face a powerful Zombie Boss at the end. There will be multiple of these bosses to defeat alongside other characters to collect.

As you can see in the screenshots we've included in this article, it's a very colourful looking game. However, it certainly looks like it might become quite hectic with some of the screenshots looking overly busy for my taste, though it might look different in motion.

Elsewhere in the world of Apple Arcade, Card of Darkness has been updated with some new content for players to enjoy. This has seen new enemies arrive in the game alongside additional card types and a daily play mode.

This new game variant will procedurally generate dungeons that will get progressively harder as the week wears on. Players will want to save up their gold to collect and upgrade the titular Cards of Darkness so they're better equipped to defeat the Sunday Dungeon with a high enough score to top the leaderboards.

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes will eventually be available over on Apple Arcade, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games that are available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.