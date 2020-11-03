League of Legends: Wild Rift is currently available in South Korea, Japan, The Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand as part of Riot's ongoing soft-launch roll out. Recently, the game's official YouTube channel has been posting Champion Overviews on a daily basis, with the latest focusing on the Rogue Assassin Akali.

For those who are fortunate enough to be able to play League of Legends: Wild Rift it's a good opportunity to learn the moves these champions possess alongside getting a glimpse of how best to use them. For everyone else, it's an intriguing glimpse into seeing how they compare to their PC counterparts.

I've personally never played Akali, however, she looks to be as irritating as ever with her Twilight Shroud ability, which makes her turn invisible, making her a slippery customer that's incredibly hard to pin down. You can check out the Champion Overview for Akali in the embedded trailer above.

If Akali isn't a champion you're particularly interested in the YouTube channel also has Champion Overviews available for Evelyn, Kai'Sai, Ahri and new champion Seraphine. You can check out the overview for the Starry-Eye Songstress in the trailer below whilst you can head over to Wild Rift Channel for the rest.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is currently only available in the aforementioned locations. However, it's set to arrive in Europe, Taiwan, Oceania and Vietnam in December before becoming available in the Americas in Spring 2021.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is available now over on the App Store and Google Play in South Korea, Japan, The Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.