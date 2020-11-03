Leading mobile games developer Hutch has announced a partnership with men’s health charity Movember to be introduced into its popular F1 Manager game with a special event.

The collaboration runs between 4th – 8th November, and introduces Movember into the world of Formula 1. Between those two dates, you can unlock in-game rewards in the form of special Grand Prix crates, where a large portion of the revenue generated from these items are being donated to Movember’s annual funding push.

You will also get the chance to vote in a knockout poll to decide which driver from the motorsport’s history had the best moustache. This social media campaign launches alongside a limited edition F1 Manager X Movember Instagram filter to show your support across your social channels for all to see.

Six members of the Hutch team will also be getting the trim, and have pledge to shave off their facial hair and grow a moustache for Movember, with players also capable of growing a moustache also being encouraged to take part and share their progress with the developer’s social media accounts.

“Movember is a wonderful cause and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to support them on their drive to help men around the world,” said Shaun Rutland from Hutch. “2020 has been yet another reminder of the indefinable value of our physical and mental health, so we are proud to be working with such a dedicated and motivated team. We’re excited to be doing our bit, and hope our community joins us to help a worthy cause.”

Movember is an annual charity event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide.

Download F1 Manager from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.