Gravity Brawl is an upcoming multiplayer shooter that's heading for iOS and Android later this year. It's been developed by Yellow Tie Games who you might be familiar with from their other title Blastarama which released earlier this year.

Gravity Brawl is a 2D multiplayer shooter that plays out in a zero-gravity environment, a central mechanic within the game. Since there's no gravity around whenever you shoot you'll move around the stage, so firing doubles as a form of traversal. That means you'll need to consider where you'll end up alongside where you're aiming.

There will be a host of different characters to choose from as well as a plethora of weapons to wield in battle. On top of that, you'll also be able to collect power-ups that will help give you an edge in a fight, providing you can be the first to pick it up that is.

As with most multiplayer games, there will be a variety of different modes to choose from depending on what you're looking for. There will be 1v1, team match and free for all game variants to pick between. If you'd prefer an intense duel you might prefer 1v1 then or if you like your shooters more chaotic, then free for all might be the better choice.

Gravity Brawl can also be played in offline mode too so you can get in some practice before taking to the online realm. There are multiple different arenas where the bouts will take place so it might be worthwhile getting to know them all individually.

Gravity Brawl will be heading to the App Store and Google Play later this year. There's no official word on when that will be specifically just yet but we'll be sure to keep you updated.