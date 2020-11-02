New fish, bugs, sea creatures in the North
Plenty of new creatures to find in the Northern hemisphere this month - the only problem being that we, once again, have to deal with the Mole cricket. The annoying little pest. Make sure to go diving in order to catch all of the crabs that are available!
Fish-
- Bitterling
- Blowfish
- Tuna
- Blue marlin
- Football fish
Bugs-
- Damselfly
- Mole cricket
- Tarantula
Sea creatures-
- Sea cucumber
- Sea pig
- Dungeoness crab
- Snow crab
- Red king crab
New fish, bugs, sea creatures in the South
Some beautiful and rare butterflies are invading the Southern hemisphere this month, in addition to a few lovely ocean fish.
Fish-
- Frog
- Catfish
- Nibble fish
- Angelfish
- Betta
- Rainbowfish
- Giant trevalley
- Mahi-mahi
Bugs-
- Great purple emperor
- Queen Alexandra's birdwing
- Banded dragonfly
- Pondskater
- Diving beetle
- Violin beetle
- Scorpion
Sea creatures-
- Sea urchin
- Slate pencil urchin
- Gigas giant clam
- Vampire squid
- Spotted garden eel
Leaving fish, bugs, sea creatures in the North
There's a lot of fish and bugs jumping ship this month, so make sure to catch the rare creatures, such as the Char, Golden trout, and others, well before they disappear at the end of the month.
Fish-
- Cherry salmon
- Char
- Golden trout
- Mitten crab
- Guppy
- Neon tetra
- Sea horse
- Zebra turkeyfish
- Barred knifejaw
- Ray
Bugs-
- Monarch butterfly
- Long locust
- Migratory locust
- Rice grasshopper
- Cricket
- Mantis
- Orchid mantis
- Violin beetle
- Walking stick
Sea creatures-
- Chambered nautilus
- Umbrella octopus
- Gazami crab
Leaving fish, bugs, sea creatures in the South
Luckily there aren't too many creatures leaving the South this month, but make sure to catch that Golden trout and Oarfish before they're gone! And good riddance to the Mole cricket, too.
Fish-
- Loach
- Golden trout
- Oarfish
Bugs-
Sea creatures-
- Turban shell
- Umbrella octopus
- Dungeoness crab
Comments