Capcom and GungHo Online Entertainment’s crossover card battler, TEPPEN, has now expanded to South and Central America with the game being available to play in 18 more countries.

TEPPEN puts Capcom’s most famous heroes into player versus player (PvP) card battles where fans can use characters from their favourite series like Street Fighter or Devil May Cry with heroes like Akuma, aka the Raging Demon, or the Devil Hunter himself, Dante. This expansion to new territories also includes the 2.8 update, which adds the Quest Board, limited-time Special Missions, and balance changes.

Here is the list of new regions that can now play TEPPEN:

Mexico

Argentina

Belize

Bolivia

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela

To celebrate this new launch, free Zenny, Souls, one “The Tale of Amatsu no Kuni” Pack Ticket, and an Epic “Ryu (TFS 012)” Card items are being rewarded to all players as login bonuses. They can also earn rewards through Special Missions that grant Zenny and an Epic Secret “Huitzil (TFS 039)” Card. All new players will also receive time-limited rewards, with 30 “Adventures of a Tiny Hero” Pack Tickets and 20 “CORE” Pack Tickets up for grabs just for downloading the game. Additionally, adding a friend in-game will give players two “The Tale of Amatsu no Kuni” Pack Tickets.

Version 2.8 also adds the Quest Board, a 3x3 grid that contains quests to complete and earn rewards from. Using this will also unlock features such as Ranked Matches and Free Matches, and players who unlock them prior to the update will retain them. Whether you're a new player or returning fan, it sounds like now's a great time to get back into TEPPEN.

You can download TEPPEN from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.