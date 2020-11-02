The 2020 edition of the Summoners War Arena World Championship European Finals is set to begin on November 7th where eight players will fight for the remaining two spots in the World Final, which will take place on November 21st.

This is the fourth edition of the Summoners War international esports tournament where players will be competing for a share of the prize pool which stands at $210,000. Among the eight players that will compete in the Summoners War Arena World Championship European Finals, two of them are from France, Rosith Try and Alexis 'Chene' Bonnel.

Alongside the two competitors who will progress from the European Finals, the World Final will include the top three players from the Asia-Pacific Cup, the winner of the Chinese Representatives Selection Tournament and two challengers from North America.

Last year it was a Chinese player L'EST who took home the title and a cash prize of $100,000. 1500 people witnessed the event in Paris whilst 1.25 million spectators watched the action unfold at home. Of course, this year everyone will be taking part remotely including the players and commentators Trapa, Sheisou and Junpei.

If you're interested in watching the European finals you'll be able to watch it all unfold over on the official esports channel for Summoners War. The event will start at 2 pm on November 7th and if you've missed any of the games in the preliminary stages you'll also be able to catch up with those on the same YouTube channel.

Fancy yourself as the next esports star? Summoners War is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.