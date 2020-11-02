A major update is heading to Frogmind's popular sport-meets-MOBA title Rumble Stars soccer this week. Among a few other features and modes, this will introduce a brand new Legendary level Rumbler to the game.

The latest addition to its ever-growing roster will be called the Spy Chameleon, who will attempt to cause chaos on the pitch. He will infiltrate the opposing team and trick the opponent's Rumblers into passing him the ball. Once he's received a pass the Chameleon will reveal his true allegiance and go for goal with a shot.

Spy Chameleon will be the most recent Rumbler to arrive in the game following the addition of the Blast Sheep last month. As with the explosive lamb, there will be a series of events to participate in that will gives players either a chance to test this new character out or add him permanently to their roster.

Beyond the new Rumbler's arrival, Frogmind will also introduce 2v2 Friendly Matches as a game mode. Here players will be able to team up with a friend or a random teammate to win as many matches as possible to earn rewards for emerging victorious.

Finally, they're also going to allow players to play multiple Special Events, Challenges and Tournaments at the same time. That means more choice and increased chances of earning themselves additional rewards.

Rumble Stars is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.