Another day another cancelled mobile game. Yesterday we learned that Rovio had scrapped Angry Birds Tennis before it managed to leave soft-launch whist today Microsoft has announced that Gears Pop! will cease to exist as of April 26th. This news was first spotted by our sister Pocketgamer.biz.

Unlike Angry Birds Tennis then, that means you'll be able to continue to play Gears Pop! until that date if you desire. That means you can still level up your pins and use any crystals you may have left. To celebrate the time we had with Gears Pop! they will also bring back some events that took place during its short history.

Beyond that, they'll be increasing Bounty rewards and upping the drop rates of Legendary Pins, so hopefully, you'll be able to enjoy some high-level MOBA action before Gears Pop! fades away. However, you won't be able to buy your way to the top as in-app purchases have now been disabled.

If you made a purchase within the last 90 days you'll be able to get yourself a refund. That means any transaction between July 30th and October 28th will be eligible. Once a refund has been requested this will apparently take a few weeks to be processed.

The closure of the game was announced through a blog post on the game's official website. The statement on why Gears Pop! will be shutting down said the following:

There are a number of things that go into maintaining a game beyond keeping servers active. Addressing issues, developing content, and providing support are critical in keeping a game running. Unfortunately, this is no longer feasible.

Gears Pop is still available over on the App Store and Google Play until the game is closed down on April 26th. It's available for free with in-app purchases now disabled.