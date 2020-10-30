CD Projekt Red has announced a special event for its mobile card battler, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game.

The Saovine Holiday Event begins today and runs through to 3rd November and brings an opportunity for you to claim gifts and purchase Saovine-themed items. During the event, you’ll have a chance to earn treasure chests by winning matches, with each one containing a unique in-game gift such as a cardback, border, portrait, player title, or in-game resources like Ore or Meteorite Powder.

To accompany the Saovine festivities, a number of limited-time offers are available in the in-game store. You can buy a customisable neutral leader skin for Shupe the Troll, which is available as part of a bundle alongside a unique avatar and player title. Furthermore, the store will also feature other Saovine-themed items including Cleaver’s Ghost leader skin. All of these items and more will be available for purchase until 3rd November.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is based on a game featured in Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher novels, as well as a playable mini-game in CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt video game on PC and consoles. In it, players fight against each other in fast-paced card duels that combine bluffing, on the fly decision making and watchful deck construction. It’s played over a best-of-three series of rounds, as you unleash your hand by slinging spells and diverse units with unique abilities and use wily tricks to deceive your opponents.

Jump into Gwent: The Witcher Card Game and claim these gifts by downloading the game from the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title with in-app purchases.