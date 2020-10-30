Yoozoo Games’ Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac has had a new update to celebrate the Halloween festivities.

As the haunted night of 31st October approaches, you can get into the mood of Halloween by logging in to Saint Seiya Awakening and receiving a special Halloween avatar frame to use in-game.

You’ll also be able to enjoy ‘Feast of the Undead’, a special Halloween themed Summon. During the event, Yoozoo is also allowing the chance to summon Hades, Underworld Shun, Evil Saga, Papillon Myu, and Cancer Deathmask to be increased for a limited time, so now is your opportunity to summon five of the evilest characters to fit in perfectly with the Halloween theme.

If you’re looking for something a bit more elegant, the Masquerade in the Town of Sanctuary is also live in Saint Seiya Awakening, a place you can go to exchange costumes in return for gifts. There will also be a limited time sale on skins in the shop between Saturday, 31st October, and Monday, 2nd November, so be sure to swing by for a new skin if you’re in need of one.

The player favourite Fortune Cat event also starts next week, and the developer has also announced exclusive Halloween gift packages, which you can grab by heading to the in-game mall and collecting them for yourself.

For the unfamiliar, Saint Seiya Awakening is a gacha RPG based on the popular manga and anime. You can assemble a team of saints and take them into battle, using each character’s strengths and weaknesses to synergise with each other, allowing combos that may work well or terribly.

You can download Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title with in-app purchases.