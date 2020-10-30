Feral Interactive's port of the excellent XCOM 2 Collection is set to arrive for iOS devices on November 5th. Ahead of its highly-anticipated released, Feral has released a five-minute gameplay video so you can check out how the turn-based tactics will run on iPhone and iPad whilst getting a glimpse of the UI.

The game has had to be redesigned to account for touchscreen controls with the UI receiving naturally requiring a makeover. Players will make use of pinch, drag and push gestures to control the camera when scanning the battlefield and tap the icons of their troops in the top left-hand corner of the screen to see and select their various abilities.

You can check this game play out in the embedded video above which shows footage that has been captured on two different devices, an iPad Pro 11-inch and iPhone XS Max. The XCOM 2 Collection will be compatible with the following iOS devices:

iPhones

• iPhone 7 Plus

• iPhone 8 Plus

• iPhone X

• iPhone XS / XS Max

• iPhone XR

• iPhone 11

• iPhone 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max

• iPhone SE (2nd generation, 2020)

iPads

• iPad mini (5th generation, 2019)

• iPad Air (3rd generation, 2019)

• iPad (7th generation, 2019)

• iPad Pro (2nd generation, 2017: 10.5", 12.9")

• iPad Pro (3rd generation, 2018: 11", 12.9")

• iPad Pro (4th generation, 2020: 11", 12.9")

Aside from the main XCOM 2 campaign, this port of the strategy title will include four pieces of DLC, so there's no need to worry about having to spend more money to get them. These four extra bits of content will include:

Alien Hunters

Shen’s Last Gift

Anarchy’s Children

Resistance Warrior Pack

XCOM 2 Collection will be heading for the App Store on November 5th. It will be a premium game that will cost £23.99 / $24.99 / €27,99, this will include four pieces of DLC without additional IAPs required to purchase them.