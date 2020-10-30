Illumix Inc's Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery initially launched for both iOS and Android last November and has proven to be incredibly popular since, having accumulated over 7 million downloads since the game first released.

All of this has been achieved with the AR functionality not being available on every device going, something the latest update looks to address. Illumix has created a proprietary AR engine and API that will make the game compatible with five times as many phones as before. This means FNAF AR will no longer be limited to ARCore and ArKit enabled devices.

The proprietary AR engine that Illumix has developed promises to allow developers to create AR games with a wider reach than previous. They hope this will become the primary platform for any company looking to create a game with an AR focus.

Beyond that, Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery is also set to introduce new modes of Mixed Reality gameplay. This essentially means that now some characters will take players into a virtual world through their phones instead of merely seeing the animations in the real world, which sounds intriguing.

Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery has been very successful so far for Illumix then, particularly in the YouTube space where the game has seen over 65 million-plus views on FNAF AR related content. 69% of the time players spend on the game per day makes use of the camera mode too, which is far more than most AR games such as Pokemon Go where most people tend to switch it off entirely.

Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.