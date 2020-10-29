Pokemon Masters Ex has kicked off another event today that introduces a new Sync Pair to the game. It's called Dazzling Dizzying Battle Stage and will commemorate the arrival of Lisia & Altaria in Pasio.

They will be a 5-Star Tech Sync Pair and like all new additions to the game, their Sync Grid is already expanded and they can also be raised to 6-Star Ex, which will unlock an alternate outfit for Lisia. The duo will have their own Spotlight Scout with a slightly increased chance of netting the pair that will run from today until 12th November.

In terms of attacking moves, Altaria will have Twister and Moonblast for dishing out damage. Elsewhere he also has Defog which clears the field of terrain effects, lowers opponents evasiveness and removes field effects from the opponents' field of play. Altaria will also Mega evolve after using its Sync Move which will see Twister replaced with Dragon Pulse.

Altaria will also have a move called Spotlight, Please! which will cause the opponents to target the Humming Pokemon for a while alongside raising his Defence and Special Attack. Meanwhile, Altaria has three passives that will charge the move gauge by one whenever Altaria is hit, buff his attack the lower his HP and bring a small chance of reducing the user's sync move cooldown.

The event itself will see players clearing a series of battles to earn travel tokens. These can then be used to advance through the event maps where they'll be able to earn a host of rewards that will include a 4-Star Power-Up, 3-Star Power-Up, Support Move Candy Coin and 5-Star Scout Ticket. There will also be a series of missions to complete that will net players Gems and Medals.

Pokemon Masters Ex is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.