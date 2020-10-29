Close quarters action game Overdox is holding a special event for Halloween.

Between 31st October and 13th November, you can log into the small-scale battle royale and encounter several Halloween-themed monsters in every match. Defeating the spooky monsters will also allow you to collect the seasonal ornament “Pumpkin Head”, which can be used for treasure hunting at the reward board.

The Pumpkin Head can also be obtained from ads, roulette, and event products. Finding the best gift on the board will also result in going up a tier with a new board for higher rewards.

Furthermore, Overdox also has a new legendary weapon, the “Dance of Light”. It has a unique weapon skill that mesmerises any who gaze upon it, as well as amplifying the bleeding damage effect. In addition to that, you’ll be able to enjoy a more rapid battle with the Dance of Light’s fever effect that reduces the dash cooldown.

Along with this new content, adjustments have been made to the overall weapon balance, although Haegin has not detailed exactly what has changed. The highly popular Royal Rumble game mode now has a cap that limits players to 50 plats, making it feel much more competitive.

Overdox is a scaled-down battle royale game where 12 players must fight until they are the last standing. The game delivers fast-paced action and exciting experiences familiar to fans of the genre and utilises a unique all-melee combat system and intuitive gear assembly. Since its worldwide release last November, the game is now available in ten languages and boasts four global servers as it expands.

You can download Overdox from the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play game containing in-app purchases.