AFK Arena has had some interesting collaborations lately, teaming up with Lords of the Rings star Elijah wood for TV adverts and popping YouTuber Markipilier in the game as NPC. Today they've announced another team-up, this time with the anime Overlord.

It arrives as part of the idle RPGs Halloween celebrations and will see two characters from the show get added to the game. The event will be called Horror and Beauty from Another World and will allow players to add Ainz Ooal Gown and Albedo to their team. They can be obtained through an in-game purchase between 29th October and November 30th or in-game currency from December 22nd to 28th.

Ainz Ooal Gown is a magic caster capable of dealing huge amounts of damage to enemies with one attack through his Fallen Down ultimate ability. Beyond that, he also comes equipped with a shield called Steady Preparations which protects him from control abilities and gives him additional energy points alongside a buff to attack and defence.

Albedo meanwhile is a Succubus who will teleport herself into a group of enemies before dealing heavy area of effect damage to all of them. She also offers some support to her allies, being able to protect the ally with the lowest amount of HP using her Black Guard ability. However, she will prioritise guarding Ainz Ooal Gown since they share a bond.

Beyond the addition of these two characters, players can also visit The Realm of Denial to tackle a series of spooky missions that will see them solving a variety of puzzles to earn various rewards. This part of the Halloween event will be available from 30th October until November 12th.

AFK Arena is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.