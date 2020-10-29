The steampunk detective adventure game Lamplight City has been released for iOS.

Set in the flourishing port city of New Bretagne, poverty, crime and class struggle lies beneath the promises of a shining 19th century future. Miles Fordham is a former police detective turned private investigator, who has been erratically searching for justice for his partner’s killer while also dealing with the inner toils of his own mental health.

Lamplight City promises you can be the detective you want to be, as long as you’re prepared to face the consequences. You will investigate crime scenes, interrogate suspects, and get information through any means necessary. Follow the law or make your own rules, but either way it will affect people’s attitudes towards you. You will visit the four boroughs of New Bretagne with this in mind, with each area having its own unique flavour as the story explores themes of class divide and the public’s fear of emerging steam tech.

There are five cases to solve, each with their own suspects, false leads, and multiple outcomes. There are even dead ends, meaning if you find yourself in a situation where the case becomes unsolvable, you have no choice but to move onto the next one. The story adapts to this based on your choices.

Lamplight City features a single click interface with no inventory. You gather clues and documents in your casebook to review and manipulate items to find new evidence using a context-sensitive cursor. It looks like the conversion from traditional PC and console controls to a mobile interface worked quite nicely in that regard.

You can download Lamplight City for £4.99 from the iOS App Store. There’s no word yet on an Android version.