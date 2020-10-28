Indie darling Night in the Woods first launched back in 2017 and was praised for its story, dialogue and characters. Developer Infinite Fall and publisher Finji are now working together to release the game for iOS, sharing the first glimpse of gameplay footage through Twitter yesterday.

You can check out this very brief glimpse of the game running on an iPhone in the embedded tweet below. In the comments underneath the post, Finji mentions that they have no plans for bringing Night in the Woods to Android at the moment.

Here is your first (very short) look at Night in the Woods for iOS pic.twitter.com/zdtBvzny1D — Finji (@FinjiCo) October 27, 2020

It's only a thirty seven second clip but the early signs are promising with the game appearing to run well. That's perhaps not too surprising given that Finji are no strangers to releasing games for mobile having previously released the likes of Overland on Apple Arcade.

If you're unfamiliar with Night in the Woods, it's a narrative-focused adventure game that sees only child Mae returning to her home town of Possum Springs. Back living with her parents she soon discovers there's a dark mystery at play that leads her to the nearby woods that reveals a secret the town has hidden for a long time.

Night in the Woods will be arriving on the App Store at some stage, though there's no set release date just yet nor any information on pricing. We'll be sure to keep you updated as and when we learn more, however.