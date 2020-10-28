Niantic has announced that during November there will be not one but two community days. The first will take place on November 15th and will feature Electabuzz whilst the second will focus on Magmar six days later on November 21st.

Both events will take place between 11 am and 5 pm local time on their respective days. Similarly, during the two, Eggs will hatch at ¼ of the usual distance when placed in an incubator whilst Incense activated will last for three hours.

During the Electabuzz Community Day, the Electric Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild with a chance of being Shiny. If players evolve Electabuzz during the event – or up to two hours after it concludes – they will end up with an Electivire that knows Flamethrower.

Similarly, when it's Magmar's turn, it will also appear more in the wild with a chance of encountering a Shiny variant. Meanwhile, evolving the Spitfire Pokemon during the event's hours or up to two hours afterwards, will result in a Magmortar that knows Thunderbolt.

As is always the case, both Community Days will feature an event-exclusive Timed Research and Field tasks. Likewise, there will be a Community Day Special Research story available for $1 each. They will be called Electric for Electabuzz and No Match for Magmar.

Elsewhere, during their respective community days, Elekid and Magby will be hatching from 2km Eggs and there will be the usual Community Day Boxes available. For the Electabuzz day, this will contain an Elite Fast TM, three Super Incubators, three Incense, and 30 Ultra Balls. Meanwhile, for Magmar it will be an Elite Charged TM, three Super Incubators, three Lucky Eggs, and 30 Ultra Balls. Both will cost 1280 PokeCoins.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.