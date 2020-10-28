Yostar Limited's increasingly popular tower defense title Arknights has begun yet another event today. It's called Twilight of Wolumonde and will see players focusing on solving puzzles alongside introducing stories, operators, maps and a new mechanic.

The story will see operators Folinic and Suzuran arrive in the city of Wolumonde in search of a missing comrade. The folks living in this small town are very clearly hiding something so it'll be up to players to put their detective hats on to find out what that is by searching for clues and hidden secrets.

Throughout the event, players will be able to collect coins that can be spent in the Event Exchange Shop. They will be able to choose from LMD, recruitment permits, upgrade materials, furniture assets and 5-Star Medic Folinic, who is capable of performing as a healer and DPS in battle.

Alongside Folinic, there will also be three other new operators up for grabs, 6-Star Supporter Suzuran, 5-Star Guard Ayerscarpe and 4-Star Caster Click. Suzuran can help her team in a plethora of different ways such as increasing ally damage, SP recovery, slowing enemies and inflicting enemies with Fragile. She can even recover ally HP with her third skill.

Ayerscarpe meanwhile, can deal ranged Arts damage to several targets whilst also slowing them. Finally, Click is a caster that attacks enemies using Drones that are strengthened further by her skills, making her a little different compared to a standard caster.

There is also a new mechanic to found in the game called the Gramophone. This is a special device that can be controlled by either allied or enemy units. Once controlled, the Gramophone will attack units from the other party automatically.

Arknights is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.