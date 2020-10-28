Lineage 2: Revolution has received its first expansion pack since the MMORPG first launched way back in 2017. It's called Anthara's Rage and starting today a bunch of brand new content will be added to the game with more expected over the next three months.

Anthara's Rage will bring new original scenarios, characters and in-game characters. There will be four new types of the latter to collect and nurture to assist in further growing the player's main character. Additionally, a new raid will be available where up to 25 people will battle against the Giant Boss Antharas.

Alongside the expansion, two new servers will be opened on October 29th called Aria and Esthus to celebrate the addition of Anthara's Rage. When a new character is created one of those servers they'll be given an immediate helping hand by starting at level 320 and possess three million combat power.

But if that wasn't enough, there will also be a Boosting Event available to help players quickly grind to level 445. On top of that, players will also be eligible to net themselves 1000 Equipment Enhancement Coupons from a giveaway. Based on various records, other special rewards are up for grabs that include discounts on equipment, soul stones, and boarding pet growth costs.

If you're unfamiliar, Lineage 2: Revolution is an incredibly popular MMORPG that has very impressive graphics for mobile. It features open-world combat where up to 200 players can battle on-screen at the same time.

Lineage 2: Revolution is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.